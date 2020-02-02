1ST Source Bank Has $20 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day moving average of $247.51. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

