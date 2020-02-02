20,110 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,537,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. 7,599,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

