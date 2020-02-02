21,400 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,211. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

