$242.95 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce $242.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.69 million to $244.20 million. Omnicell posted sales of $211.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $891.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.41 million to $892.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $986.14 million, with estimates ranging from $982.08 million to $990.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omnicell.

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 217.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after buying an additional 155,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $449,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 55.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

