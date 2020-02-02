24,600 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:RBA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

