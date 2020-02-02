257,848 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 257,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Viavi Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 2,897,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,473. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

