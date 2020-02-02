$274.75 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post sales of $274.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.29 million and the highest is $277.40 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $153.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Tivity Health stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 516.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 243,141 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 67.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,259 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

