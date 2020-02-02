$29.79 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce sales of $29.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.49 million and the highest is $30.07 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $27.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $114.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.49 million to $115.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.76 million, with estimates ranging from $124.36 million to $125.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $665.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,134.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

