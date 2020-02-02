$294.63 Million in Sales Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report $294.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.70 million and the lowest is $293.20 million. EXACT Sciences posted sales of $142.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year sales of $875.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $876.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EXACT Sciences.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 65.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

