29,886 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,000. Visa accounts for 2.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

