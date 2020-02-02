2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.58 Million

Analysts predict that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report sales of $161.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. 2U reported sales of $115.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $573.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.49 million to $573.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $737.75 million, with estimates ranging from $729.40 million to $750.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

TWOU stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.60. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 2U by 11,992.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

