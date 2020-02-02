305,732 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,732 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group cut Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 10,112,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,561. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

