$326.93 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report $326.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $329.80 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $324.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,701 shares of company stock worth $4,465,433. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 217,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 193,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

