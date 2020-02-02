34,217 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,390 shares of company stock worth $72,363,232 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

