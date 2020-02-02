37,936 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 99,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,156,125. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.