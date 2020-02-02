38,602 Shares in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Shares of STC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $135,591.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,604.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,702 shares in the company, valued at $433,431. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

