3,880 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $345.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.54. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

