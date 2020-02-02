$391.69 Million in Sales Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to post $391.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.20 million and the highest is $394.87 million. Cincinnati Bell reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBB. UBS Group downgraded Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBB stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $691.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

