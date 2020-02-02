3DCoin Market Capitalization Tops $584,637.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $584,637.00 and $266.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,195,478 coins and its circulating supply is 69,905,784 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

