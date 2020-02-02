3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average of $168.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

