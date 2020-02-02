-$4.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($3.98). Beigene reported earnings per share of ($4.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($12.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.79) to ($9.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($15.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.07) to ($10.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGNE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average of $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,726,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $4,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,771,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,963 shares of company stock valued at $24,472,833. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Beigene during the third quarter worth $404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beigene by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Beigene by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Beigene by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Beigene by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

