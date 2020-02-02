$4.98 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce sales of $4.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.59 million and the lowest is $4.53 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.15 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTK. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

