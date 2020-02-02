$41.37 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post $41.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.23 million to $41.50 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $37.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $173.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.17 million, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $190.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 149,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,644,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

