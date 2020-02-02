413,216 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 413,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,000. Williams Companies accounts for about 3.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

