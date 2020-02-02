$475.94 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will announce sales of $475.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $484.07 million. FirstCash reported sales of $467.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 511,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS opened at $86.97 on Friday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

