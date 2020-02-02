$486.94 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post sales of $486.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.98 million to $498.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $795.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 51,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,870,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.