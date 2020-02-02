49,529 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 388,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,348. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

