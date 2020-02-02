49,852 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 107,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

