52,564 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,564 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,000. Intuit accounts for about 1.8% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 333,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 25,510.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 201,276 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.75. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.67 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

