5,270 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $213.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

