54,826 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,512,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

VFH traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 471,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

