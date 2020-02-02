5,580 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

NYSE UNP opened at $179.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

