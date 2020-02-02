65,661 Shares in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Luminex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Luminex by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $804,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,080. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.02 and a beta of 0.84. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMNX. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

