$702.00 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce $702.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700.20 million. ArcBest posted sales of $711.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

