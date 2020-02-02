70,357 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 3.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,175,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.