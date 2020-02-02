70,407 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. Altria Group accounts for about 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 70,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.53 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

