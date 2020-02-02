7,373 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

IVV stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.94 and its 200-day moving average is $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

