$764.81 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post $764.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $762.23 million and the highest is $766.30 million. Xilinx posted sales of $828.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

