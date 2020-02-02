773 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.