$776.17 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce sales of $776.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $765.00 million and the highest is $784.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $844.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Shares of CMA opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Comerica has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

