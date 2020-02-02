7,769 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

