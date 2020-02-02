803,376 Shares in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 803,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,493,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Trimble at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,400,000 after acquiring an additional 602,351 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 727,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after buying an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $350,795.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,790 shares of company stock worth $13,740,674. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

