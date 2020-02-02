$83.91 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post sales of $83.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $84.03 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $73.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $350.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.20 million to $353.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $382.91 million, with estimates ranging from $375.40 million to $390.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,409,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

