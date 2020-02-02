$832.42 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to report sales of $832.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840.90 million and the lowest is $824.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $882.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneMain.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of OMF opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. OneMain has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

