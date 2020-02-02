84,864 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

