$88.70 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to post $88.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.29 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $80.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $336.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.32 million to $341.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $365.95 million, with estimates ranging from $350.27 million to $383.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. PBF Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

PBFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

PBFX opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.