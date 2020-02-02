$90.32 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post sales of $90.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. Plug Power reported sales of $59.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $225.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $240.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $285.19 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $320.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

PLUG opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 269,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

