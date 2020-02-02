91,397 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after acquiring an additional 223,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,621,000 after acquiring an additional 219,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 75.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 209,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,019. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

