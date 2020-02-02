97,440 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,228,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,614,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,918,000 after purchasing an additional 395,379 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,940,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,389,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,522,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1593 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.