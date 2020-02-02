999 (999) Hits One Day Volume of $85.00

999 (CURRENCY:999) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, 999 has traded down 99.5% against the US dollar. One 999 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. 999 has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $85.00 worth of 999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 999 alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005399 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000914 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000120 BTC.

999 Token Profile

999 (CRYPTO:999) is a token. 999’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,101,154 tokens. 999’s official website is www.acashcorp.com.

999 Token Trading

999 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.